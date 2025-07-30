Do you qualify for $10,000 from 'Strengthen Oklahoma Homes'?

Funding for upgrades to weather-resistant roofs is now available to homeowners in new ZIP codes across Oklahoma, including OKC, Edmond, Mustang, Moore and Norman. Applications open August 4—check if you qualify.

By: Victor Pozadas

Oklahomans in dozens of new ZIP codes will soon be eligible to apply for grant money to upgrade their roofs.

As part of the State Insurance Department's 'Strengthen Oklahoma Homes' program, the initiative will provide up to $10,000 to help homeowners get severe-weather resistant roofs.

SOH has run two pilot launches, dating back to March of 2025, the second run happening in May. The funds used for this program come from the Oklahoma insurance industry and are not funded from the state's general budget, according to the department.

Starting Monday, people living in metro areas including South and North Oklahoma City, Edmond, Mustang, Moore and Norman can apply.

This program will be on a first-come, first-served basis, so applying early is recommended.

Applications will go live at noon on Monday, August 4.

Visit the department's official website for more information.