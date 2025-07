A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Cordell.

By: Christian Hans

A Silver Alert was issued on Wednesday for a man last seen in Cordell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says 61-year-old Robert Bishop was last seen on foot wearing a Navy SEALS hat, a grey shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Bishop is approximately five feet, nine inches tall, and weighs roughly 151 pounds.

OHP says Bishop has dementia and is believed to be suicidal.