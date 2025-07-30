UPDATE: SW OKC home a total loss after fire, firefighter injured

The Oklahoma City Fire Department battles an early morning blaze in the city's southwest; a firefighter injury reported.

By: Jarred Burk

UPDATE: Fire officials at the scene tell us one firefighter suffered minor burns on the back of his arm. There were no other injuries reported.

The house was deemed a total loss. At this moment, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a house fire on Wednesday morning in the southwest part of the city.

Heavy fire and smoke could be seen coming from the structure as crews arrived in the area at around 6 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and South Lee Avenue.

This is a developing story.