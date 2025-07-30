Early morning incident slows traffic on I-35

I-35 at SE 44th Street sees traffic disruption due to an early morning incident.

Wednesday, July 30th 2025, 6:04 am

By: Jarred Burk


Oklahoma City -

An incident on I-35 at SE 44th Street is causing some traffic issues on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews and OHP were called to the scene around 5 a.m.

Our crews saw EMSA transport one person from the scene with an Oklahoma City firetruck leaving shortly after.

Traffic has been reduced down to one lane in the area.

We are working to confirm details about the situation and will bring you updates as we get them.

This is a developing story.
