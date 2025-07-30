Bar K employees blind-sided by closure, members want refunds

Former employees and members of the Bar K location in Oklahoma City told News 9 that they have strong feelings about the popular spot closing. 

Wednesday, July 30th 2025, 6:15 am

By: Elizabeth Fitz


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former employees and members of the Bar K location in Oklahoma City told News 9 that they have strong feelings about the popular spot closing. 

The business announced its permanent closure on Tuesday morning. The company pointed to inflation, labor shortages, reduced consumer spending, and site-specific challenges as contributing factors. 

Madison Fryar and her dog Bishop were frequent flyers at Bar K. 

"We love all the dogtenders, all the bartenders; all the staff has been amazing. That's who I really feel sorry for, but hopefully they'll be doing something with our compensation.” 

Fryar said she paid her annual membership dues last month. 

According to Bar K’s website, memberships can range between $250-500. 

Bar K sent an email to members announcing the closure, saying it does not have the resources to provide refunds to annual membership holders. 

“We’ve went once since our membership has renewed,” Fryar expressed. 

She’s not alone, another family shared. 

"We've been members at Bar K almost since they opened up three years ago," said Edgar Trujillo. "Nine days ago, we renewed our membership, which is not cheap." 

Employees, who found out about the business’ closure when members did, said they are still waiting for answers too.  

"None of the management have given any answer on if we'll get our cash tips or not,” said former Bar K bartender Jade Lewis. “Some people, they'll save their cash tips up for four months and that could make or break making rent." 

Lewis said she and other employees are grieving much more than a job. 

"I kind of got emotional about it, cause some of these people, I watch their dogs outside of Bar K and I groomed some of their dogs. So it's just crazy. Like people that I saw every single day, I'm probably not going to see very often," said MacKenzie Murdock-Hodge, a former dogtender at Bar K.  

Employees said they were informed that they’d get their final paychecks on Wednesday. 

News 9 reached out to Bar K for comment but did not get a response.  
Elizabeth Fitz
Elizabeth Fitz

Elizabeth Fitz joined the News 9 team in October 2024. She is passionate about investigative stories and also enjoys reporting on education and public safety. Elizabeth cares deeply about telling stories that give voices to marginalized communities and make positive impacts.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025