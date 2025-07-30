Early signs of prostate cancer, and what tests are most accurate

About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. It’s the second leading cause of cancer death in men, behind only heart disease.

By: Lacie Lowry, Destini Pittman

-

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. It’s the second leading cause of cancer death in men, behind only heart disease.

Doctors say early detection can be lifesaving, but most men don’t show symptoms in the early stages of the disease. By the time symptoms appear, the cancer has often advanced.

When symptoms do occur, they may include:

Frequent or painful urination Painful ejaculation Blood in the semen Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis

“The way we find it is really by early screening,” said Dr. Vipul Patel, a urologist with AdventHealth.

Doctors typically use a blood test called PSA (prostate-specific antigen) to screen for prostate cancer. However, the test isn’t always reliable.

“The problem with PSA is that other things can also elevate PSA,” Patel said. “So PSA might not be the best marker we have, but it’s the only marker we have.”

Experts say PSA testing can miss about 15% of prostate cancers.

Now, researchers are studying a new urine test that analyzes specific RNA molecules as potential markers for prostate cancer. The test is less invasive, easier to process, and may offer more accurate insights.

Researchers also hope to identify biomarkers that could determine whether a tumor is slow-growing or aggressive.

The American Cancer Society recommends that men age 50 and older receive regular prostate cancer screenings. Men at higher risk, including Black men and those with a family history, should begin screening earlier.