Board members who allege nude video was displayed in Walters office speak out

Education board members address alleged indecent video incident in State Superintendent's office

Tuesday, July 29th 2025, 7:33 pm

By: Destini Pittman


State Board of Education members who claim that a video featuring nude women was displayed in State Superintendent Ryan Walters' office during a meeting have released an official statement regarding the situation.

In a joint statement, Becky Carson, Ryan Deatherage, and Mike Tinney said,

"As volunteer board members, we have sacrificed our time to advocate for the students of Oklahoma. We all want the best education for our students, not inflamed political rhetoric. No board member has accused Superintendent Walters of anything, we only brought attention to inappropriate content on a tv - content that would cause a teacher in our state to lose their license. As the investigation continues, we urge superintendent Walters to cooperate with law enforcement and refrain from smearing the names, characters and reputations of board members."

In a press conference on Tuesday, Walters called the allegations the "nastiest, biggest lie ever lodged [against] an official in Oklahoma."

MORE: Ryan Walters addresses nude video allegations in press conference: 'Coordinated attack to crucify my character...'

Prior to the press conference in a statement, Walters said.

 As I lead the charge for a bold overhaul of education in Oklahoma, putting parents back in control, rejecting radical agendas, and demanding excellence: it’s no surprise to face politically motivated attacks.
Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false. I have no knowledge of what was on the TV screen during the alleged incident, and there is absolutely no truth to any implication of wrongdoing.
These falsehoods are the desperate tactics of a broken establishment afraid of real change. They aren’t just attacking me, they’re attacking the values of the Oklahomans who elected me to challenge the status quo.
I will not be distracted. My focus remains on making Oklahoma the best state in the nation, in every category.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office is still investigating this situation and says the investigation is still in its "infancy."

