OKReady Strengthen Oklahoma Program expanding to more areas

Tuesday, July 29th 2025, 5:48 pm
The Oklahoma Insurance Department is expanding its OKReady Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Program with 63 new zip codes across the state for the third and final pilot launch.
Starting at noon on Monday, August 4, eligible homeowners in the selected areas can apply online for grants up to $10,000 to help pay for home improvements designed to meet the IBHS FORTIFIED Home – Roof™ High Wind designation with the Hail Supplement.
Where the Grants are Going?
63 zip codes were selected for this round, including the following in the Oklahoma City metro.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department says these areas were chosen based on storm history, insurance loss data and the number of active policies. OID also considered contractor availability and FEMA wind and hail risk scores.
To see the full list of eligible zip codes, head to www.oid.ok.gov/OKReady
What the Grants Cover?
Approved applicants will receive funding for home improvements that meet the Institute for Business and Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Roof™ standards. The upgrades focus on reducing damage from Oklahoma’s most frequent weather threats: strong winds and hail.
The grant does not cover all home repairs, only eligible upgrades that align with program standards and are completed by approved contractors.
Why These Communities Were Selected
“These zip codes represent the communities we want to highlight with our final pilot phase,” said Ashley Scott, Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs and Director of OKReady.
Each pilot phase is designed to ensure that program staff and external partners can manage demand, troubleshoot technical issues, and process applications efficiently.
How To Apply
Homeowners in the selected zip codes can apply online at oid.ok.gov/OKReady starting at noon on August 4. The site includes eligibility guidelines, required documents, and income-based tiers.
For questions, residents can email the program at okready@oid.ok.gov
