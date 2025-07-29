OKReady Strengthen Oklahoma Program expanding to more areas

Starting Monday, August 4th, eligible homeowners in 63 new zip codes across Oklahoma will be able to apply for grant funding.

By: Brandon Coons

-

The Oklahoma Insurance Department is expanding its OKReady Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Program with 63 new zip codes across the state for the third and final pilot launch.

Starting at noon on Monday, August 4, eligible homeowners in the selected areas can apply online for grants up to $10,000 to help pay for home improvements designed to meet the IBHS FORTIFIED Home – Roof™ High Wind designation with the Hail Supplement.

Where the Grants are Going?

63 zip codes were selected for this round, including the following in the Oklahoma City metro.

73115 - Del City 73003 - Edmond 73025 - NW Edmond 73120 - NW OKC 73132 - NW OKC 73142 - NW OKC 73162 - NW OKC 73044 - Guthrie 73110 - Midwest City 73130 - Midwest City 73150 - SE OKC / Midwest City 73109 - South OKC 73139 - SW OKC 73159 - SW OKC 73160 - Moore 73170 - Moore 73064 - Mustang 73026 - Norman/Lake Thunderbird 73089 - Tuttle/Bridge Creek 73010 - Blanchard

The Oklahoma Insurance Department says these areas were chosen based on storm history, insurance loss data and the number of active policies. OID also considered contractor availability and FEMA wind and hail risk scores.

To see the full list of eligible zip codes, head to www.oid.ok.gov/OKReady

What the Grants Cover?

Approved applicants will receive funding for home improvements that meet the Institute for Business and Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Roof™ standards. The upgrades focus on reducing damage from Oklahoma’s most frequent weather threats: strong winds and hail.

The grant does not cover all home repairs, only eligible upgrades that align with program standards and are completed by approved contractors.

Why These Communities Were Selected

“These zip codes represent the communities we want to highlight with our final pilot phase,” said Ashley Scott, Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs and Director of OKReady.

Each pilot phase is designed to ensure that program staff and external partners can manage demand, troubleshoot technical issues, and process applications efficiently.

How To Apply

Homeowners in the selected zip codes can apply online at oid.ok.gov/OKReady starting at noon on August 4. The site includes eligibility guidelines, required documents, and income-based tiers.

For questions, residents can email the program at okready@oid.ok.gov