Ryan Walters addresses nude video allegations in press conference: 'Coordinated attack to crucify my character'

State Superintendent Ryan Walters held a press conference Tuesday amid controversial allegations.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters defended himself Tuesday after days of controversy over an incident involving a television in his office, accusing board members, the press, and teachers' unions of orchestrating what he called the "nastiest, biggest lie ever lodged [against] an official in Oklahoma."

“What we've seen transpire over the last five days is the nastiest, biggest lie ever lodged [against] an official in Oklahoma,” Walters said in a press conference. “This has been a coordinated attack to crucify my character and to try to stop the will of Oklahomans and their vision for education in the state of Oklahoma.”

Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage allege that a video featuring nude women was displayed on a TV in Walters’ office during a board meeting Thursday. The two said they were the only attendees in a position to see the screen.

Walters Criticizes Board Members, Media, and Governor

Walters called out the board members, the press, and even Gov. Kevin Stitt, calling the situation a “coordinated attack.”

Addressing the media, Walters said, “My family has watched as a press corps showed why the public has zero trust in their reporting.”

He called for Carson and Deatherage to resign.

“We will continue to make sure these board members are held accountable. They should resign immediately in disgrace for the lies they told,” he said. “We should get back to work for the people of Oklahoma.”

Walters also questioned if this situation was set up by the governor himself.

“These board members have a lot to answer for—and so does the governor of the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “Did he direct these board members to lie about me? Did he direct them to go in and disrupt everything in these board meetings? What exactly were they told to do?”

News 9 has reached out to Gov. Stitt’s office for comment.

Is Walters Cleared by Investigators?

Walters claimed Tuesday that his name had been cleared by both the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed it opened the case at noon Tuesday and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Lawmakers Respond to Press Conference

Following the press conference, Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton’s office issued a statement:

“After discussions this afternoon with OMES and the Sheriff’s Office, we understand the investigation remains ongoing. We believe Superintendent Walters is entitled to due process as this inquiry continues. It’s important that he, along with members of the board, are given a fair opportunity to explain their account of what took place.”

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert commented on the pending investigations, saying,

"From the start, I have stated the need for a transparent third-party review of this situation. Regardless of one's thoughts on the State Superintendent, he deserves to be treated as innocent until proven guilty, the same as anyone in this situation."

"As Speaker of the House, my desire is to let the independent investigation play out and where ever that investigation leads, the House stands ready to take appropriate action, if any is needed."

