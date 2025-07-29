'Oklahoma!' returns to OKC's Lyric Theatre for 1 week only

Audiences are invited to experience the beloved classic "Oklahoma!" at the Civic Center in Oklahoma City.

By: Addie Crawford

-

No other musical brings a theatre full of Oklahomans clapping along faster than a rousing rendition of the state musical's namesake song, "Oklahoma!"

Created for Oklahoma audiences, Lyric’s production will be enjoyed by thousands of fans eager to see the return of this beloved classic in all its splendor.

Enjoy your favorite characters, including Curly and Laurey, in this high-spirited musical where true love unfolds amidst the comical adventures of Ado Annie and Will Parker, capturing the essence of hope, determination, and the promise of a new land.

The production features all your favorite songs, including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “I Cain’t Say No!” and Oklahoma’s official state song, “Oklahoma!”.

To enhance the experience, artifacts from the Oklahoma History Center’s "Oklahoma!" exhibit are on display in the theatre lobby, including the dress actress Shirley Jones wore in the popular film version of the musical, annotated film scripts and original watercolor renderings of the film’s scenic design.

Shows run from July 29 to Aug. 3 at the Civic Center Music Hall in Downtown Oklahoma City.

You can buy tickets online here.