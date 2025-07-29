Who’s Who on the Oklahoma State Board of Education?

The Oklahoma State Board of Education consists of seven members: The Superintendent of Public Instruction and six additional members. Take a look at who is in charge of education in Oklahoma.

By: Christian Hans

The Oklahoma State Board of Education, the governing board of the public school system of Oklahoma, comprises six members and is headed by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in addition to serving as chair of the Board, serves as the chief executive officer of the Department and is elected by the voters of Oklahoma every four years.

According to the State of Oklahoma, the State Department of Education and Board of Education were both formed in 1971, under then-Gov. David Hall.

Together with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the Department forms the core of Oklahoma's public education system, according to the department’s website.

Who is Ryan Walters?

The current Oklahoma State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, was elected to the position in 2022, defeating Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister.

Before becoming the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Walters taught high school courses in his hometown at McAlester High School. In 2016, Walters was an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalist.

In 2020, Gov. Kevin Stitt named Walters as Secretary of Public Education, an office in which Walters was responsible for various agencies, boards, and commissions, including the State Board of Education, the College and University Boards of Regents or Trustees, the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability and the State Board of Career and Technology Education.

Who is Sarah Lepak?

Sarah Lepak, from Claremore, joined the OSDE Board of Education in 2022 after being appointed by Stitt. Lepak also serves as a Senior Environmental Project Manager at QuikTrip Corporation-Tulsa.

In 2002, Lepak earned her bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Oklahoma, where she has also served on the OU Price College of Business Management/Entrepreneurship advisory board since 2010.

Lepak acquired her law degree from the University of Kansas in 2005.

Who is Zachary Archer?

Zachary Archer was appointed to the board in 2023. Archer, a managing partner at American Global Strategies, is also a senior fellow in national security affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council.

Archer graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s in business administration and is also the managing director at Great Plains Investment Services.

Who is Ryan Deatherage?

In 2025, expressing dissatisfaction with testing scores attributed to the state by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Gov. Stitt removed three members, Donald Burdick, Katie Quebedeaux and Kendra Wesson.

Stitt later appointed the three board members’ replacements: Ryan Deatherage, Michael Tinney and Chris Van Dehende.

Ryan Deatherage, currently the Director of Emergency Management and 911 for Kingfisher County, works to revitalize local emergency programs, implement effective policies, and foster community engagement to ensure public safety, according to OSDE.

Deatherage graduated from Bethel High School in 1991 and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business and Management from Oklahoma Panhandle State University in 1996.

Additionally, Deatherage also serves as the Associate Director of Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, leading large-scale disaster response efforts across multiple states and managing teams of thousands of volunteers.

Deatherage additionally served as a member of the Kingfisher City Council.

Who is Michael Tinney?

A native of Mangum, Michael Tiinney was the second replacement to the board appointed by Gov. Stitt in 2025.

Tinney is a graduate of Mangum High School and graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1983. Tinney later earned a master’s degree in education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Tinney also taught for three years in Chattanooga, Oklahoma, and currently serves as the president of the Oklahoma City Chapter of the Christian Legal Society, a nonprofit Christian organization advocating for a religious interpretation of the legal system.

Who is Chris Van Dehende?

Chris Van Dehende served four years on the Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma before his appointment to the board by Gov. Stitt in 2025.

A resident of Tulsa, Dehende graduated from Will Rogers High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from East Central University.

Dehende later earned his Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University. Dehende is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Who is Becky Carson?

Becky Carson is a retired special education teacher who spent 30 years teaching in both Moore and Edmond Public Schools.

Carson was appointed by Gov. Stitt to the board in 2025. At the time, Stitt’s office said Carson spent her career planning and implementing individualized programs for students with mild disabilities in grades three through five.

Carson received her master’s in education from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1988, and also has an Oklahoma Teaching Certificate in Elementary Education, Learning Disability, Mentally Handicapped, and Physically Handicapped areas.

Outside of education, Carson has also owned several small businesses, including Young Chef’s Academy and Prairie Soul Designs.