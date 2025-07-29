Bar K announces sudden closure of all locations, including Oklahoma City

Bar K, a dog-friendly bar and park with locations including Oklahoma City, has permanently closed all operations due to economic and operational challenges.

By: Anna Denison

Bar K, a hybrid dog park, restaurant, and bar with several locations across the region, announced Monday that it is closing all locations permanently, effective immediately.

The business made the announcement in a public statement, citing a range of economic and operational challenges. Bar K opened its Oklahoma City location in 2023 at the Boathouse District and quickly gained attention as a dog-friendly gathering space.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Bar K will be closing permanently, effective immediately,” the statement read. “We are so grateful to have had the opportunity to create this joyful space where our community has been able to celebrate and share our special connection with our best friends.”

Bar K leadership said there was no single cause for the closure. The company pointed to inflation, labor shortages, reduced consumer spending, and site-specific challenges as contributing factors. In particular, the Kansas City location experienced reduced access due to construction and limited parking.

“Among many other factors, we faced the same severe economic challenges as the rest of the hospitality industry,” the company said.

Bar K also acknowledged the efforts of its employees and the support of the community over the years.

“The one consistent refrain we’ve heard over the years is how much our customers appreciate the love and compassion our team has shown their dogs,” the statement said. “We want to thank you, the dog-loving community, for supporting us and trusting us to create this unique new experience.”

Bar K sent an email to members announcing the closure, stating that they do not have the resources to provide refunds to annual membership holders.