Funeral services planned for longtime Oklahoma Co. Courthouse shoe shiner

Funeral services for Cleo Fields, a beloved Oklahoma County Courthouse shoe shiner, will be held Tuesday. Fields will lie in state inside the courthouse on Monday, the first Oklahoman ever to receive that honor.

By: Christian Hans

Funeral services for Cleo Fields, who shined shoes inside the Oklahoma County Courthouse for more than two decades, are planned for this weekend.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Fields, also known as "Mr. Cleo," died Thursday night after a period of illness lasting two weeks. Mr. Cleo was 87.

The public is invited to pay respects to Mr. Cleo this weekend at a public viewing from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Temple and Sons, located at the corner of North Kelley Avenue and Northeast 27th Street.

In the meantime, Mr. Cleo will lie in state at the county courthouse in Oklahoma City on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mr. Cleo is the first Oklahoma citizen given that honor.

On Tuesday, a funeral will be held at Life Church at Northwest 178th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Funeral services begin at 11 a.m.