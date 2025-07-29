Cornhole for a cause: Charity tournament proceeds go toward Oklahoma man

The community will rally together for a cornhole tournament on Saturday to support a young man after he was injured in a wreck on Christmas Eve. Learn how you can participate.

By: Addie Crawford

-

An Oklahoma couple is inviting everyone to be a part of an upcoming indoor cornhole tournament for charity.

Keith Hagen, one of the event's organizers, says the event, scheduled on Saturday, will feature food trucks and raffle prizes. 100% of the proceeds are going towards helping Kaden Cummings.

Cummings, a Union City High School graduate, was in a life-altering car crash on Christmas Eve of 2024, and the money raised will support his long road to recovery.

"He suffered some serious injuries," Hagen said. "We're just trying to do what we can to help raise some money for his family."

Hagen said Cummings has helped out in similar events the couple has hosted, and this time they are rallying to support the young man.

"We're always staying positive," Hagen said. "He's doing a lot of physical therapy, he's doing a lot of massaging and stretching, and he's going to the gym and he's staying positive. There's always hope that he's going to come out of this deal."

The indoor cornhole tournament is at “The Venue” building at The Bridge Church in Mustang.

Sign-up is $20 a team and begins at 12:00 p.m., with bean bags starting to fly at 1 p.m.