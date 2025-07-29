Northwest Oklahoma City intersection temporarily closed for bridge repairs

Oklahoma City crews are conducting repairs to the Kilpatrick Turnpike bridge over Northwest 23rd Street. Learn more about the impact on traffic.

By: Christian Hans

A busy intersection in northwest Oklahoma City will close this week for construction work, according to city leaders.

The City of Oklahoma City says Northwest 23rd Street at the Kilpatrick Turnpike will temporarily close as crews conduct repairs on the turnpike bridge.

The roadway will be closed through Friday, although city leaders say the timeline of the work is weather-dependent.

Detours in the area will be marked for drivers.

Once completed, city crews will move to the bridge at Sara Road and the Kilpatrick Turnpike through Wednesday, Aug. 6.