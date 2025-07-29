Yukon's Garth Brooks Boulevard to undergo resurfacing work

Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon will be under construction for the next year, reducing traffic to one lane each way and affecting I-40 ramp access.

Tuesday, July 29th 2025, 7:36 am

By: Christian Hans


YUKON, Okla. -

Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon will undergo construction work for the next year, according to city leaders.

The City of Yukon says Garth Brooks Boulevard is getting new turn lanes, stop lights and sidewalks.

While the construction work is ongoing, traffic on Garth Brooks Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Ramp access on and off of Interstate 40 is also affected.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 29th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025