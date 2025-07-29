Yukon's Garth Brooks Boulevard to undergo resurfacing work

Tuesday, July 29th 2025, 7:36 am
Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon will undergo construction work for the next year, according to city leaders.
The City of Yukon says Garth Brooks Boulevard is getting new turn lanes, stop lights and sidewalks.
While the construction work is ongoing, traffic on Garth Brooks Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Ramp access on and off of Interstate 40 is also affected.
July 29th, 2025
July 30th, 2025
July 30th, 2025
July 30th, 2025
July 30th, 2025
July 30th, 2025
July 30th, 2025