Yukon's Garth Brooks Boulevard to undergo resurfacing work

Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon will be under construction for the next year, reducing traffic to one lane each way and affecting I-40 ramp access.

By: Christian Hans

Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon will undergo construction work for the next year, according to city leaders.

The City of Yukon says Garth Brooks Boulevard is getting new turn lanes, stop lights and sidewalks.

While the construction work is ongoing, traffic on Garth Brooks Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Ramp access on and off of Interstate 40 is also affected.