Midwest City man convicted in road rage incident sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Midwest City man will spend ten years in federal prison after a 2024 road rage incident.

By: Christian Hans

A man convicted in a 2024 road rage incident in Midwest City will spend ten years in prison, according to court documents.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, last year, now-38-year-old Mark Jordan followed a woman, yelling and tailgating her vehicle, until she stopped at a gas station near North Broadway and West Waterloo Road in Edmond.

That same day, LCSO says it received another report that the defendant had stolen a shotgun and intended to get in a shootout with law enforcement.

Deputies say Jordan shot the bedroom window of a Midwest City home, then drove to the house of a family member of the homeowner in an attempt to find them.

Authorities say officers with the Midwest City Police Department were waiting for Jordan at the family member’s home, and he was arrested soon after.

In Jordan's vehicle, officers recovered a 12-gauge shotgun and several rounds of both live and spent ammunition.

Prior to this arrest, Jordan had previous felony convictions in Oklahoma County District Court that include domestic abuse by strangulation and domestic abuse.

Jordan pleaded guilty to gun possession and was sentenced last week to ten years in federal prison.