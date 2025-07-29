Texas woman killed by lightning strike at Lake Texoma

A woman who was struck and killed by lightning at Lake Texoma has been identified.

Tuesday, July 29th 2025, 6:26 am

By: Christian Hans


A woman from Texas was killed by a lightning strike over the weekend in Oklahoma.

Vanessa Zimmerer from Cooke County, Texas, was one of two people hit by the strike Saturday.

First responders say Zimmerer was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A second victim who was struck survived but declined treatment at the scene.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

