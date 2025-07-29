Texas woman killed by lightning strike at Lake Texoma

A woman who was struck and killed by lightning at Lake Texoma has been identified.

A woman from Texas was killed by a lightning strike over the weekend in Oklahoma.

Vanessa Zimmerer from Cooke County, Texas, was one of two people hit by the strike Saturday.

First responders say Zimmerer was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A second victim who was struck survived but declined treatment at the scene.