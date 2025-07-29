Bricktown could see safety upgrades by the end of summer

Bricktown could be getting some upgrades to make the area safer and feel more inviting. Learn more.

By: Sydney Price

Bricktown could be getting some upgrades to make the area safer and feel more inviting.

The Oklahoma City Council will meet on Tuesday and discuss plans to upgrade lights in Bricktown's lower canal area.

If approved, nearly $19,000 would be allocated to updating lights to make the area safer.

The city would expect the updates to be completed by the end of summer.