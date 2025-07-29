9 arrested, 800 pounds of black market marijuana seized from illegal Murray Co. grow farm

Nine people arrested, more than 800 pounds of illegal marijuana seized from an illegal grow farm in Murray County.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

Nine people were arrested after agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized more than 21,000 marijuana plants from an illegal grow farm in Murray County.

OBN says 800 pounds of black market marijuana were seized from the Sulphur facility, which was being run under a fraudulent license.

Agents say Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took nine individuals into custody. No names have been released at this time.

The OBN says this is one of more than 6,000 illegal grow operations the agency has shut down since 2021.

OBN says Oklahomans can anonymously report criminal drug and human trafficking activity to the agency's tip-line at 800-522-8031.