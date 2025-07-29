OCPD pulls over 400 drivers in 4 days as part of traffic safety enforcement

Rising traffic violations in Oklahoma City prompt increased police enforcement along Northwest Expressway. Take an in-depth look at OCPD's recent traffic safety operation.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Oklahoma City Police are releasing numbers from a recent traffic safety enforcement along Northwest Expressway.

OCPD says there has been a reported rise in crashes and traffic violations in the area, leading to efforts within the department to improve safety.

Police say an enforcement campaign ran from July 21 to July 25, leading to hundreds of traffic stops.

OCPD's Traffic Safety Unit says it pulled over a total of 409 drivers.

Here's the breakdown: