Kasey Alert: 28-year-old Austin Simpson

Monday, July 28th 2025, 4:10 pm

By: Destini Pittman


A Kasey Alert has been issued for 28-year-old Austin Simpson, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP reports that Simpson is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Simpson was last seen in the Norman area, wearing a red cutoff shirt and cargo pants.

Anyone with information related to this Kasey Alert should call 911.

