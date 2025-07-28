Kasey Alert: 28-year-old Austin Simpson

A Kasey Alert has been issued for 28-year-old Austin Simpson, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Destini Pittman

OHP reports that Simpson is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Simpson was last seen in the Norman area, wearing a red cutoff shirt and cargo pants.

Anyone with information related to this Kasey Alert should call 911.