OKC man arrested after mother dies with signs of abuse and neglect

Oklahoma City police arrested a metro man after his elderly mother died in the hospital over the weekend. Investigators said 75-year-old Arlinda Taylor was left in her son's care for at least a month.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Oklahoma City police arrested a metro man after his elderly mother died in the hospital over the weekend. Investigators said 75-year-old Arlinda Taylor was left in her son's care for at least a month.

Some of the details of the case are graphic and heartbreaking. The hospital emergency room staff told police Taylor had signs of extreme abuse and neglect.

The investigation started shortly after Taylor was brought to the hospital late Friday night. Nursing staff noticed marks on the woman's neck consistent with strangulation, along with laceration and puncture wounds all over her body. Police learned the victim also had wounds on her body that appeared to be from hot water burns. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim's condition quickly declined, and she was admitted into the IC,U where she died several hours later.

“It appears that some of the abuse or neglect could be attributed toward that death,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators were led to the victim's son and caretaker, 48-year-old Todd Taylor. Taylor and his mother lived in a hotel room where the woman was bedridden. Police said the room was in a "deplorable state."

Taylor told investigators he quit caring for his mother, claiming she did not want him to clean her for about a month. He told police his mother was bedridden after a fall earlier this year, but did not have any serious health conditions.

“He was ultimately arrested on a murder complaint,” said Quirk.

Taylor died less than 24 hours after she was taken to the hospital. Her son is currently in custody at the Oklahoma County jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

Police said the medical examiner will determine exactly how the woman died. The man's charge could change based on the ME's ruling