Deion Sanders reveals bladder cancer battle during offseason absence from Colorado football

Coach Prime revealed he's been cured of the cancer and plans the lead the Buffs in the 2025 season

By: CBS Sports

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was away from the team over the offseason as he was treated for a cancerous tumor in his bladder, he announced during a press conference on Monday with his doctors. Coach Prime underwent surgery to remove the bladder and was found to be cured of the cancer. Sanders returned to campus last Friday for the first time in months after recovering at his ranch in Canton, Texas.

"You have no idea how good God has been to me, for me to be here. You have no idea," Sanders said after revealing the ordeal before thanking his doctors.

The Hall of Famer traveled to Big 12 Media Days earlier this month at The Star in Frisco, Texas, which is approximately 75 minutes from Canton. However, unlike the other 15 league coaches, Sanders did not do the full circuit of appearances and interviews; instead, he only appeared before assembled media during his formal press conference.

Regarding his future coaching the team, Sanders appears set to lead the Buffs this season.

"I always knew I was going to coach again. … It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again. I never thought like that," Sanders said.

Sanders has a history of health issues, including blood clots that required two toe amputations in 2021. At media days, Sanders claimed he had recovered from his health ailment and would soon be returning to Boulder.

In just two seasons at Colorado, Sanders has ascended to one of the biggest coaching stars in the sport. Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 mark and AP Top 25 finish in 2024, the best season for the program since 2016. Star athlete Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy after putting together perhaps the greatest two-way performance by a college football player in the modern era.

Outside of Jackson State's pandemic-shortened spring season in 2021, Sanders has never coached college football without his sons -- Shedeur and Shilo -- on his roster. Shedeur was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, while Shilo signed a free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sanders did not tell his sons about his cancer diagnosis as they prepared for the draft.

Sanders' absence came at a key time for the program as Colorado tries to move into the second act of the Coach Prime era. Among the key storylines with the 2025 season rapidly approaching is the open quarterback battle between senior quarterback Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis.

How Sanders' return impacts Colorado

Sanders has built a staff with a vast wealth of NFL experience, including ex-NFL head coach Pat Shurmur at offensive coordinator. His staff is well-positioned to keep the machine rolling without him. However, he was adamant that he was ready to step back into the mix now.

"I don't have to rely on them," Sanders said. "I'm back, baby."

If Sanders is back and relatively healthy, he is a major addition to the program. The Buffaloes have been built in his image at every level and need him more than ever after the departure of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL. Sanders will be able to lead the program once again and have a hand in the most important battle: picking the next starting quarterback.

Where the Buffs sit in the Big 12

Colorado turns over much of its roster after a breakout 2024 season, but there are still several key pieces left in the foundation. Linebacker Samuel Okunlola, receiver Dre'lon Miller, left tackle Jordan Seaton and tight end Sav'ell Smalls were major contributors to the nine-win campaign, and each should step into a bigger role after a year on campus.



