Coach Prime's medical team to appear at first Colorado Buffaloes 2025 camp news conference

Head Colorado Buffaloes football Coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders will speak to the media on Monday morning for the first 2025 camp news conference. This time, his medical team will appear alongside him.

By: CBS News

Coach Prime CBS

There has been speculation about his health after he hadn't been seen in public for some time after the end of spring practice in April. Sanders took to social media last month to say that he was OK.

For the news conference on Monday, Sanders and his medical team, including representatives from CU Anschutz and UCHealth, will speak at 11 a.m. That news conference will be livestreamed on CBS News Colorado's streaming platform.

"Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean," featuring Deion Sanders, returns to CBS Colorado in August.