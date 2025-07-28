1 arrested in Del City following death of elderly mother

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man after the death of his mother.

By: Christian Hans

One person was arrested in Del City after the death of their mother on Saturday, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a local hospital on Friday regarding a patient who displayed signs of abuse and neglect.

OCPD says the patient, 75-year-old Arlinda Taylor, was admitted to the ICU but died just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say they later learned Taylor was in the care of her son, 48-year-old Todd Taylor.

Taylor was sought out by police and found at a residence in Del City, where he was taken into custody.

Taylor was later arrested on a murder complaint.

OCPD says the investigation is in its early stages, but anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.