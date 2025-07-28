Man arrested after woman killed in NW OKC stabbing

A man was arrested after a stabbing left one person dead Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.

Monday, July 28th 2025, 10:07 am

By: Christian Hans


One person has been taken into custody after a fatal stabbing Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a home just after 1 a.m. on Saturday near Northwest 50th Street and North Roff Avenue after a man called police to report he had stabbed his girlfriend inside the home.

After arriving at the scene, OCPD says officers found 36-year-old Thanh Thi Yen To dead.

The caller, 36-year-old Kyle Guthrie, was arrested and booked into jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

OCPD says the investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
