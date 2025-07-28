Man arrested after woman killed in NW OKC stabbing

Monday, July 28th 2025, 10:07 am
One person has been taken into custody after a fatal stabbing Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a home just after 1 a.m. on Saturday near Northwest 50th Street and North Roff Avenue after a man called police to report he had stabbed his girlfriend inside the home.
RELATED: OCPD respond to reported stabbing, finds victim dead
After arriving at the scene, OCPD says officers found 36-year-old Thanh Thi Yen To dead.
The caller, 36-year-old Kyle Guthrie, was arrested and booked into jail on a first-degree murder complaint.
OCPD says the investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
July 28th, 2025
April 17th, 2025
April 15th, 2025
July 29th, 2025