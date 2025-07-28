Oklahoma State Department of Health shares back-to-school wellness checklist

Oklahoma health officials remind parents to get birth certificates, schedule well-child visits, and update immunizations required for school enrollment unless an exemption is filed.

Monday, July 28th 2025, 9:54 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

With the start of the school year right around the corner, Oklahoma health officials are reminding parents of some back-to-school checklist items.

If you are enrolling your child in school, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says there are some things you will need on hand.

Be sure to order a copy of your child's birth certificate and schedule a well-child visit to review immunization needs with your child's pediatrician.

OSDH says shot records can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System

Children will not be able to attend school without a record or exemption on file.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

