Oklahoma State Department of Health shares back-to-school wellness checklist

By: Christian Hans

With the start of the school year right around the corner, Oklahoma health officials are reminding parents of some back-to-school checklist items.

If you are enrolling your child in school, the Oklahoma State Department of Health says there are some things you will need on hand.

Be sure to order a copy of your child's birth certificate and schedule a well-child visit to review immunization needs with your child's pediatrician.

OSDH says shot records can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System

Children will not be able to attend school without a record or exemption on file.