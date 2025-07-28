Our Blood Institute calls on community to donate during summer months

Donors are needed to fill Oklahoma's blood banks this summer with lots of family friendly fun and prizes in store.

By: Addie Crawford

-

On Monday, Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting a blood drive with Our Blood Institute from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donors will receive a retro summer camp T-shirt, one free entry to Science Museum Oklahoma and a choice of a summer park ticket to Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.

OBI PR Manager Jacklyn Chappell said Monday's event centers around maintaining a steaddy supply of blood for use in emergencies.

"We receive up to anywhere from 30% to 40% of our blood from those high school blood drives," Chappell said. "We wouldn't be bothering our donors if we didn't really need them."

Science Museum Oklahoma is hosting another event with OBI on Nov. 26 from from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The museum's Senior Guest Relations Manager Danielle Lapsley said the event highlights the important role the museum plays in supporting its community.

"It lets us reach out into the community with other things, besides just what we do in-house," Lapsley said. "We're able to impact lives in the community, and not just at Science Museum Oklahoma."\

Boots & Badges Blood Drive

OBI said another upcoming event, this time on Aug. 2, will involve a community block party with its largest blood drive of the year.

The eighth annual Boots & Badges Blood Drive will be at the Paycom Center from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be live music, free food, and emergency vehicles on display.

All successful donors will receive a special shirt and two tickets to Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.

Appointments aren't required but are encouraged.

Click here to secure a spot and learn more.