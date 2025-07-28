Abandoned northeast Oklahoma City motel catches fire

Firefighters responded to an abandoned motel on fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to an abandoned motel just after 6 a.m. near Northeast 16th Street and North Bryant Avenue.

OKCFD says no one was inside the motel at the time of the fire, but exterior doors to the structure were unlocked.

Firefighters say the blaze began inside the attic and caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.