Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: July 27

Sunday, July 27th 2025, 10:40 pm
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz John Holcomb, and Toby Rowland begin the show with their opening takes.
OSU, OU Fall Football: The latest
3M Golf Tournament: How did Oklahomans perform?
Exclusive: Tulsa Football's Tre Lamb breaks it down on the Blitz
Tulsa National Little League Softball team is headed to the world series.
Fort Smith celebrate their hometown OKC Thunder players
2025 Fall Football: Training camps start this week
July 27th, 2025
July 20th, 2025
July 13th, 2025
July 13th, 2025
July 29th, 2025