Wanette man killed in single-vehicle crash near Tribbey

By: Graham Dowers

A man from Wanette was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash west of Tribbey, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the fatal collision occurred at approximately 12:44 p.m. on July 26 along Moral Road, about half a mile west of Stevens Road and roughly one mile west of Tribbey in Pottawatomie County.

Troopers say 43-year-old Randy A. Thomas was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox when the vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck a tree. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

He was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.

According to troopers, Thomas appeared to be in normal condition before the crash. The cause of the collision was determined to be unsafe speed for the roadway.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved. The investigation is ongoing.