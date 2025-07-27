Two killed, one child injured in Murray County crash

A woman and child from Davis were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Murray County, with another child injured.

By: Graham Dowers

A woman and one child were killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Davis, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The fatal collision occurred around 3:29 p.m. on July 26 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Sooner Rock Road, just off State Highway 96, about two miles south and one mile west of Davis.

Troopers say 55-year-old Donna Beaver, of Davis, was driving a white Chevrolet Colorado when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the left, crossed the center median and southbound lanes, left the road again, and struck a tree.

Beaver and a juvenile male passenger, both of Davis, were pronounced dead at the scene by the State Medical Examiner’s Office. Their bodies were transported to Oklahoma City for further examination. Their names were not released pending notification of next of kin.

A second juvenile passenger, a female, was airlifted to OU Children’s Hospital and admitted in stable condition with leg, arm, and burn injuries.

Troopers say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

