Political Analyst Talks Possible Next Steps In Walters' Investigation

By: Addie Crawford

Political Analyst Scott Mitchell's sources told him the Office of Management and Enterprise Services received an official request to investigate allegations against State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Mitchell’s sources said OMES sent the request over to OSBI as well as the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

“They are capable of searching his devices, but only if he voluntarily turns them over,” said Mitchell. “They can see everything even if someone erases stuff.”

The State Superintendent denied the board members' claims and accused them of being blatantly dishonest in a statement.

“He’s done another nondenial denial, but people who are trustworthy respectable people said it happened,” said Mitchell.

Ultimately, Mitchell believes everyone is innocent until proven guilty. However, things could elevate if proven to be true.

“We still don’t know if it happened,” said Mitchell. “If it were criminal, it could rise to the level of impeachment.”

News 9 also spoke to Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee who claims it is a distraction from what is important for Oklahoma kids.

"We really need to look into the facts and hear from both sides," said Chuck Hall. "This is something that takes us away from preparing our youth for the future."

Scott Mitchell talks more about these allegations with Former Oklahoma State Rep. Jason Dunnington and Sen. Hall in Sunday morning’s "Your Vote Counts".