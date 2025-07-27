1 person stabbed after puppy sale dispute

One person was stabbed after a puppy sale altercation according to Oklahoma Police.

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 7:45 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was stabbed after a puppy sale altercation according to Oklahoma Police.

Authorities say three people went to a house to sell puppies where a disagreement over price might have occurred. A fight followed the confrontation where the person in the house was stabbed several times.

The victim was confirmed to not have life-threatening injuries according to police.

Officers say 2 suspects are in custody and 1 is still outstanding.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 26th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025