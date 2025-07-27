1 person stabbed after puppy sale dispute

One person was stabbed after a puppy sale altercation according to Oklahoma Police.

By: Victor Pozadas

One person was stabbed after a puppy sale altercation according to Oklahoma Police.

Authorities say three people went to a house to sell puppies where a disagreement over price might have occurred. A fight followed the confrontation where the person in the house was stabbed several times.

The victim was confirmed to not have life-threatening injuries according to police.

Officers say 2 suspects are in custody and 1 is still outstanding.

This is a developing story.