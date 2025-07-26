Child pulled from Shawnee Reservoir, taken to hospital

Emergency services in Shawnee respond swiftly to afternoon incident: young child taken to the hospital following a fall into the Shawnee Reservoir.

By: Jarred Burk

-

A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling into the Shawnee Reservoir in Pottawatomie County officials said.

According to Shawnee Police, the incident happened around 2:30 in the afternoon near the intersection of Walker Road and Lake Road.

Authorities say officers along with Shawnee fire and REACT EMS responded to the scene and were able to pull the child from the water before providing life-saving treatment.

The child was reportedly breathing when the ambulance transported them to the hospital, but the current status of the victim was not known.

This is a developing story.