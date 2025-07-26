Child pulled from Shawnee Reservoir, taken to hospital

Emergency services in Shawnee respond swiftly to afternoon incident: young child taken to the hospital following a fall into the Shawnee Reservoir.

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 6:45 pm

By: Jarred Burk


SHAWNEE, Okla. -

A 5-year-old was taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling into the Shawnee Reservoir in Pottawatomie County officials said.

According to Shawnee Police, the incident happened around 2:30 in the afternoon near the intersection of Walker Road and Lake Road.

Authorities say officers along with Shawnee fire and REACT EMS responded to the scene and were able to pull the child from the water before providing life-saving treatment.

The child was reportedly breathing when the ambulance transported them to the hospital, but the current status of the victim was not known.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 26th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 26th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 27th, 2025