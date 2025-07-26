How to teach kids about money: tips from Junior Achievement of Oklahoma

Junior Achievement of Oklahoma shares tips and free resources to help parents teach kids about saving, budgeting, and financial literacy before school starts.

By: Graham Dowers

-

With the school year just around the corner, many families are focused on supplies and schedules, but financial literacy is one lesson that can start before the first class begins.

We sat down with Mary Thomas from Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, a nonprofit that helps students build skills in saving, budgeting, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. In this Q&A, she shares simple ways parents can start teaching their kids about money and where to find resources to help guide those conversations.

What is Junior Achievement all about?

We're a non-profit that focuses on the mission of empowering our young people to own their own success. And so we feel like we're able to do that through financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. So we're working with schools, working with parents to make sure students have those resources because we believe in our young people and that's something that we're able to do together

How can parents teach their kids about money?

I mean, it's so simple. Just being able to start and be able to do that now in the easy ways of how we remember before. Whether it's about saving and having that piggy bank at home. I remember even when I was a kid, my grandmother took me to the bank and she opened up a savings account. I'd be so excited to be able to fill out the deposit slip and be able to see my balance increase. So for me, really it can start at any age. And it's so important because when we're able to have that conversation with them early, then it helps them later on in life in laying that foundation.

What kinds of financial goals should parents be talking about?

When you start having that conversation of collecting those quarters, having that piggy bank at home, it starts then. So being able to have financial goals of saving, whether it's a piggy bank at home, whether it's going to the bank, or even for some of our kiddos, we're able to see early that they have entrepreneurship abilities. And so we're able to encourage them, hey, let's start a business, whatever it is, if you're building bracelets, or if you're doing a vending machine, or just whatever that you're wanting to do. And then, of course, going back to that savings account, it can start at any age. And it's just being able to be important to be able to start having that as early as possible.

Free online tools and resources for Oklahoma parents to teach their kids about saving money and budgeting may be found on Junior Achievement of Oklahoma's official website.



