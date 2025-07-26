Kasey Alert issued for missing man in Beggs

Oklahoma authorities have issued a Kasey Alert for Amon Killsworth, a 29-year-old man with schizophrenia last seen on foot in Beggs wearing a yellow shirt and black pants.

Saturday, July 26th 2025, 7:07 am

By: Graham Dowers


BEGGS, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Kasey Alert for a 29-year-old man missing out of Beggs.

Amon L. Killsfirst was last seen on foot wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, and sandals, according to OHP. Authorities say he was last spotted in the Beggs area and may be at risk due to a diagnosed mental health condition. Killsfirst is described by authorities as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Killsfirst is schizophrenic and may be in danger without proper care.

Anyone with information about Amon Killsfirst’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement or tribal authorities immediately by dialing 911.
