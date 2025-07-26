Man dead after Lake Murray drowning

Tragic jet-ski accident at Lake Murray results in Texas man's death.

Friday, July 25th 2025, 9:29 pm

By: Destini Pittman


A man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Friday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 43-year-old Aaron Madrid of Denver City, Texas, was operating a jet-ski when he lost his hat. As he reached down to retrieve it, he fell into the water.

OHP says Madrid lost consciousness while trying to get back on the jet ski and was overtaken by waves.

He was brought to shore by a pontoon boat and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to OHP.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 25th, 2025

July 26th, 2025

July 25th, 2025

July 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

July 26th, 2025

July 26th, 2025

July 26th, 2025

July 26th, 2025