Man dead after Lake Murray drowning

Tragic jet-ski accident at Lake Murray results in Texas man's death.

By: Destini Pittman

A man is dead after drowning at Lake Murray Friday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say 43-year-old Aaron Madrid of Denver City, Texas, was operating a jet-ski when he lost his hat. As he reached down to retrieve it, he fell into the water.

OHP says Madrid lost consciousness while trying to get back on the jet ski and was overtaken by waves.

He was brought to shore by a pontoon boat and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to OHP.