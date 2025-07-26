Silver Alert: 71-year-old Loretta Byford

Friday, July 25th 2025, 7:56 pm

By: Destini Pittman


A Silver Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Loretta Byford, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says that Byford is five feet, two inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

She was last seen in the Newalla area, getting into an unknown dark colored truck, according to OHP.

OHP says Byford has dementia and COPD.

Anyone with information related to this Silver Alert should call 911.
