Silver Alert: 71-year-old Loretta Byford

A Silver Alert has been issued for 71-year-old Loretta Byford, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Destini Pittman

OHP says that Byford is five feet, two inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black shorts.

She was last seen in the Newalla area, getting into an unknown dark colored truck, according to OHP.

OHP says Byford has dementia and COPD.

Anyone with information related to this Silver Alert should call 911.