How to find the perfect summer purse

Courtney Fisher joins News 9 every other Friday to discuss all things fashion.

Friday, July 25th 2025, 4:47 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Courtney Fisher joins News 9 every other Friday to discuss all things fashion. This week, she’s sharing which bags are in style for summer.

A purse is one of the easiest ways to elevate your outfit year-round. This season, Fisher says studded bags in small to medium sizes are trending.

Clear bags are also in, and now come in styles fashionable enough for concerts and other events with clear bag policies.

All purses found in this segment can be found here.
