What to know about THC poisoning and the symptoms

Edible cannabis products pose a unique threat for THC poisoning, inadvertently impacting consumers. Learn about the symptoms and preventive measures.

By: Digital Intern

-

THC-poisoning can occur when an individual consumes a large amount of cannabis at one time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention edibles, food or drink products have different risks than smoked cannabis which could create a greater risk of poisoning.

People can experience THC poisoning by overconsuming edibles, taking them while on an empty stomach or while taking medication, or by the unpredictable strength according to the CDC.

Some cannabis edibles appear to have packaging similar to different candies and snacks. This can cause children to unknowingly take the product which can cause harm.

As more states have legalized the plant for consumption and use, cases have risen, especially in children.

Symptoms for people who are experiencing TLC poisoning include:

Dizziness Sleepiness Anxiety Difficulty walking or standing Difficulty breathing

For additional questions or information visit your local poison control's website or call 1-800-222-1222.