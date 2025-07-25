State Lawmakers say Private Virtual School can't come to Oklahoma without proper approval

Oklahoma's State Superintendent faces opposition from lawmakers over controversial partnership with an out-of-state online school, American Virtual Academy.

By: Haley Hetrick

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says the state has partnered with a virtual private school, but state lawmakers say the school has not met the proper requirements to operate in Oklahoma.

Superintendent Walters announced the partnership with American Virtual Academy saying they will be “focused on promoting American principles rather than pushing a liberal agenda that has proven to be anti-American, antisemitic, and anti-family.”

Superintendent Ryan Walters said in a statement, “We are proud to be one of the first states in the country to do this.”

State lawmakers from both chambers and both sides of the aisle are pointing to multiple areas of state statute to show the reasons the school can’t operate in Oklahoma right now.

Oklahoma Tax Commission Requirements

State statute says that a school must operate out of Oklahoma to be eligible for the parent choice tax credit.

After the legislation was signed into law in 2023, lawmakers made an amendment in 2024 to require the school be operational out of the state. Lawmakers say right when the program began, out of state schools and even a handful of schools operating out of the country tried to be a part of the program.

“We actually went back and adjusted the law the next year after we passed it to keep this sort of thing from happening,” said Rep. Melissa Provenzano, (D) Tulsa.

“The law is very clear on receiving scholarships or vouchers whatever you want to call them, that it has to be an Oklahoma private school that's accredited by the Department of Education or another accrediting agency,” said Sen. Mark Mann, (D) OKC. “The school that the superintendent emailed to thousands of parents is not an Oklahoma private school therefore you do not qualify.”

“Location” in Oklahoma

American Virtual Academy has an Oklahoma address listed, but that address is for a PO box.

“The law says the majority of instruction and admin would need to be delivered from the state of Oklahoma,” said Sen. Mann.

“You have to be at a school based in Oklahoma with an established business in Oklahoma,” said Rep. Provenzano.

Failing school in Arizona

American Virtual Academy has been operating a school in Arizona for a few years, but reports show that school is in the process of being banned after at least three consecutive years of the school receiving failing grades.

During Thursday’s board meeting, Superintendent Walters said that was not the same school that will be operating in Oklahoma.

“They keep connecting it to another school. This is a different school with a different mission,” said Supt. Walters.

The name of the school has changed since its origin in Arizona, but both programs are operated by the same CEO, and use the same website and curriculum.

“This is the same man that collected close to $24 million in salary of Arizona taxpayer dollars in Arizona. I think to say, ‘Oh, it's a different school….’If it walks like a duck, sounds like a duck,” said Rep. Provenzano. “It's easily trackable online. I don't see how saying one thing when it is another changes it.”

Legal ramifications

“State statute conflicts with what you're saying you want to do. and so stop now. If you don't, then there will be consequences, whether it's in the form of lawsuits, whether it's in the form of stripping back additional powers,” said Rep. Provenzano.

Lawmaker Response

“What's concerning to me is that you know we are not having a conversation about math, science, social studies, reading and academic success, which is what we should be doing. Instead, we're trying to get a private school that's endorsed by the superintendent, a private business. We're trying to funnel state dollars to that and that's concerning to me,” said Rep. Provenzano.

“This is just another stunt that Ryan Walters has pulled. He continually pulls them from the time he's been elected. None of them ever come to pass because none of them are feasible or legal,” said Sen. Mann.

“I believe the state superintendent is more focused on politics and money and the transfer of wealth,” said Rep. Provenzano.

“If superintendent Walters really cared about moving Oklahoma forward; under his watch we've fallen from 48th to 50th just this week in public ed; instead of coming up with these gimmicks every few weeks he would focus on retaining and recruiting high performing teachers. It's always something new every week and nothing ever comes of it because he knows he doesn't have the ability to do that,” said Sen. Mann.

Governor Response

“Governor Stitt has been a champion for education freedom and always wants more choices for Oklahoma students. At this point, we are not aware of any pending applications for this school and we are unsure if they’d meet the requirements should they end up applying.” - Spokesperson, Governor Kevin Stitt’s office.