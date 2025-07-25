Oklahoma hosts Delta Waterfowl Expo, largest duck hunter event in North America

For the first time, Oklahoma is hosting the Delta Waterfowl Duck Hunters Expo. The three-day event began on Friday at the Bennett Event Center, located at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, and will run through Sunday, July 27, 2025.

By: Lacie Lowry

Delta Waterfowl is a waterfowl conservation organization dedicated to duck hunter interests, habitat creation to boost duck production, and predator management.

The non-profit described the expo as “the largest event in North America dedicated to the duck hunter.”

At least 200 vendors will showcase cutting-edge hunting gear, apparel, and accessories.

Industry experts will host educational seminars to share their expertise, handle giveaways, and discuss the latest trends in waterfowling.

The Voice of the Duck Hunter Podcast will be live at the expo, duck hunting dogs will be on stage for demonstrations, there is decoy carving, a duck calling contest, a field-to-table recipe exhibit, a Sunday church service, and more.





Hours:

Friday 12 pm-6 pm

Saturday 9 am-5 pm

Sunday 9 am-4 pm

Tickets:

$11 per day or $26 for a weekend pass



