Oklahoma Department of Corrections finalizes purchase of Lawton prison, ending private contracts

The State of Oklahoma purchases the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility for $312 million, ending private prison contracts in the state. Officials say the move expands rehab programs and brings all prisons under state control.

Friday, July 25th 2025, 10:38 am

By: Christian Hans


LAWTON, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections officially assumed ownership of the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility on Friday, marking the end of private prison contracts in the state.

The $312 million purchase of the facility — now renamed Red Rock Correctional Center (RRCC) — includes all assets except vehicles and weapons. The acquisition also adds 400 acres of vacant land for potential expansion.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he looks forward to the positive changes that the Department of Corrections will implement at the Lawton facility.

“This is the third for-profit prison I’ve closed since becoming governor, and we’ve worked to give tens of thousands of people the opportunity for a second chance,” Stitt said. “The private prison in Lawton has had a terrible reputation for years, and now we get to bring that second-chance mindset to those in custody in Lawton."

State officials said the move brings all Oklahoma correctional operations under public oversight, aligning with ODOC’s mission to provide rehabilitation and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Taking over operations in Lawton will provide greater opportunities for those in our care through more access to programs and other needed services,” ODOC Executive Director Steven Harpe said. “I’m excited to bring ODOC’s mission and vision for rehabilitation and changing lives to the men at the facility.”

David Rogers, a 36-year corrections and law enforcement veteran, was named interim warden of RRCC. Rogers most recently served as warden of Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington.

ODOC says its staff will assist with the transition over the coming weeks.
