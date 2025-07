Metro church giving away 500 backpacks of school supplies this Saturday

By: Aniysa Mapp

A metro church is helping out families this back-to-school season.

Remnant Church says its congregation is giving away 500 backpacks with school supplies in them.

The giveaway will be Saturday at the Kiwanis Park South Pavilion in Midwest City.

It will start at 10a.m. and is first-come, first-served.