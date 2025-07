A 3-year-old is being transported after being hit by a car in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday night.

By: Destini Pittman

-

A 3-year-old is being transported after being hit by a car in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday night.

Police say this happened near North Meridian Avenue and U.S. Route 66.

Police say that the driver on the scene stated that the child was alert and crying.

No other information is known at this time.