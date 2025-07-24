How to navigate saying goodbye to your therapist

Transitioning from Therapy? Kyann Mitchner of Sunbeam Family Services shares how to manage the feelings of leaving therapy once your goals are accomplished.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 5:45 pm

By: Destini Pittman


Saying goodbye to your therapist once all your goals are met can be difficult. In this edition of Therapy Thursday, therapist Kyann Mitchner with Sunbeam Family Services discusses how you can navigate this.

"It's very challenging to end that type of relationship because you're coming to them at such a vulnerable time," said Mitchner. "We always tell our clients, 'Our job is to work me out of a job.'"

Mitchner says therapy is meant to help you reach your goals, and the appropriate step once you've met all your goals is saying goodbye to your therapist.

One fear patients might have when leaving therapy is not knowing if they can manage without their therapist.

"They're scared that all of a sudden, as soon as therapy ends, there's going to be this huge episode of trauma or turmoil that they're going to have to deal with by themselves," she said.

If this does happen, Mitchner says you can go back to therapy if needed. She also says that through therapy, you may now be equipped to handle these big moments on your own.

Stress surrounding leaving therapy is another feeling that patients might face. Mitchner says that by focusing on your strengths, you can see how far you've come through therapy.

