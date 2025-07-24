Senator Mullin: ‘All credible information on the Epstein case must be made public’

Senator Markwayne Mullin filed a resolution calling for the public release of all credible, non-classified information related to Jeffrey Epstein, but says Senate Democrats blocked it by objecting to unanimous consent.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 1:44 pm

By: Anna Denison


WASHINGTON, D.C. -

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin announced Thursday he is filing a Senate resolution calling for the public release of all credible, unclassified information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“All credible information on the Epstein case must be made public so that the American people can decide,” Mullin posted on social media. “We’re moving toward justice and maximum transparency.”

The resolution seeks the release of all available, credible, non-classified information connected to Epstein, whose 2019 death in federal custody and associations with high-profile individuals have fueled public interest and demands for accountability.

Mullin said he asked for the resolution to pass by unanimous consent, but was blocked by Democrats. Democrats are pushing for the full release of all Epstein files, not just those unsealed by courts, which are subject to redactions and judicial review.

The announcement comes as lawmakers in both chambers of Congress push for greater disclosure related to Epstein’s sex trafficking network, which involved high-profile individuals and ended with Epstein’s death in federal custody in 2019.

Mullin has criticized a related House resolution as overly political, saying it attempts to instruct the FBI and Department of Justice on how to do their jobs.

“The Democrats’ political football resolution tells the FBI and DOJ how to do their jobs,” Mullin said.
