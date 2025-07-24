Doctor’s notes will no longer excuse absences for Tennessee school district

Lawrence County schools in Tennessee eliminate excused absences, introduce steep penalties for attendance issues.

By: Dylan Stieber

A Tennessee school district’s new attendance policy is drawing attention after saying doctor’s notes will no longer excuse a child’s absence.

The Lawrence County School System said the policy is aimed at improving the district’s attendance rate. Under the new guidelines, all absences, whether for illness, personal matters, or appointments, will now be counted as “absent” and recorded against a student’s attendance record.

There are exemptions, including chronic illnesses, family emergencies, or religious observances.

The district outlined the consequences for students who miss too many days. That can include losing the right to attend prom or graduation, having their driver’s license revoked, or even failing the grade if more than 10% of school days are missed without an approved attendance plan.

The school system says it will intervene after three absences. If a student misses eight or more days, they may be referred to juvenile court.

Tardiness and early checkouts are also tallied: Three of either count as a full-day absence.

District officials say the approach reflects the importance of consistent school attendance.